Breathe - Into The Shadows: The second teaser of Abhishek Bachchan's show pumps up the intrigue

The first teaser of Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe- Into The Shadows presented the plight of a father and his daughter in an animated form. The story now takes human form in the second teaser as we finally meet Bachchan and his daughter Siya. The actor plays Avinash and his wife, Nithya Menen, plays his wife Abha.

It's a perfect world for them and it's surrounded by their lovely daughter, until one day it all turns upside down as she goes missing. Films have often asked us this question- How far will you go to protect your family? Breathe- Into The Shadows, does that again. Have a look at the second teaser right here:

And the actor also shared the new poster featuring Menen as the helpless mother who will not stop till she finds her daughter:

Bachchan has been lauded for Breathe ever since the first poster came out. Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan couldn't contain their excitement and shared the first look on their Instagram stories. 2020 seems to be a very exciting and exhilarating year for Abhishek Bachchan for two reasons. The first one is the promising projects he has to offer to his fans.

After Breathe- Into The Shadows, he has films like Ludo, Bob Biswas, and The Big Bull coming up. And the second reason that makes 2020 very special for the actor is his completion of 2 decades in the Hindi film industry. Starting his career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 in the month of June, Bachchan went on to do multiple films every year.

It was Mani Ratnam's Yuva and Sanjay Gadhvi's Dhoom in 2004 that changed things for the actor forever. And after that, there was no looking back. In the year 2005, he delivered four consecutive successes in the form of Dus, Sarkar, Bunty Aur Babli, and Bluffmaster. He has been sharing his career in the form of a video on Instagram daily. It started with the year 2001 and has been continuing till now and is likely to go till 2018!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news