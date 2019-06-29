Bride recreates Anushka Sharma's wedding look in Sabyasachi lehenga, looks ravishing

fashion

Sabyasachi shared the pictures on his Instagram handle

Many girls dream of having the perfect wedding, wearing the prettiest lehenga with the heels and the jewellery. Anushka Sharma's trousseau set examples for many such brides who wanted the same lehenga as hers, the same jewellery as hers etc.

Anushka was decked in a pink Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding, remember? As stunning as she looked, it made a lot of go 'wow'!

Many girls wanted to recreate that look and so did Sonam Basantani who chose to recreate the same bridal look as that of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Sabyasachi had explained while sharing pictures of Anushka Sharma in her bridal trousseau, “At Sabyasachi, we take the art of couture rather seriously. Our beautiful bridal lehengas are created in the good old fashion principles of dressmaking. From concept to finish, everything is lovingly created by human hands with skill sets passed down through many generations across many centuries. On Her: A pale blush pink silk lehenga hand-embroidered with Indian lotus motifs merging with European flora and fauna.”

The post had further added, “The entire lehenga is meticulously hand-crafted in silk floss and gold and silver ‘tilla’ work. It took 67 karigars, approximately 32 days to finish this piece of a modern heirloom. The look is accessorised with vintage uncut diamond jewellery threaded together with baroque pearls, emeralds, tourmalines and Iranian turquoise beads. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry.”

The bride looks as ravishing as Anushka, doesn't she?

