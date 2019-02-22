Neeti Mohan's wedding lehenga will remind you of Anushka Sharma's Sabyasachi creation

bollywood

The Internet sees everything. Case in point: netizens have found that singer Neeti Mohan's wedding lehenga is quite similar to that worn by Anushka Sharma at her wedding in December 2017

Anushka Sharma, Nihaar Pandya and Neeti Mohan

Newlyweds Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya shared the first picture from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. Netizens were quick to notice that the singer's pink lehenga with floral patterns was similar to Anushka Sharma's Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation that the actor wore at her wedding with Virat Kohli in December 2017.

They also felt that the styling and jewellery was similar. Looks like Neeti's designer sought inspiration from Sabya's handiwork for the Zero (2018) actor.

Here's a picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from their wedding to refresh your memory of what the actress wore:

Right from the matha patti to the traditional chooda and the floral border on the lehenga is similar. But both Anushka and Neeti wore the pink exceptionally well and the brides looked absolutely radiant and stunning on their big days. For those not in the know, Neeti Mohan tied the knot with boyfriend actor Nihar Pandya on February 15, 2019. The ceremony took place at the magnificent Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Nihar was last seen making his Bollywood debut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi as Bajirao the second. Neeti, on the other hand, is now a popular playback singer known for songs like India Waale and Ishq Wala Love.

