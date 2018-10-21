Bruna Marquezine: Breakup was Neymar's call

football

Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine confirms split with PSG striker but insists they still love each other

Bruna Marquezine and Neymar

PSG superstar Neymar's actress girlfriend Bruna Marquezine has confirmed that she and the footballer have ended their relationship. The couple had an on-off romance over the past six years, but Marquezine, 23, at a gala event in Brazil, revealed that they have gone their separate ways again.

Bruna did not reveal details about the break-up, but insisted they still have a lot of love for one another. "It was a decision that came from him, but there is a lot of respect and a lot of love for him and for everything that we have lived for," she was quoted as saying by British tabloid Daily Mail. "You know I do not usually talk about my personal life. I'll talk about it because I have to talk, but it will only be once."

There were reports that the couple separated over differing views on the political situation in the country, which is currently embroiled in a heated presidential election. When asked if the reports were true, Bruna responded: "I want it to be clear that it would not be for that. It was his decision, but it's all right."

