Brutal fetish: Man forces wife to watch pornography, have sex with puppy 3 times

crime

The court has imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on the convicted. Judge VB Sooryavanshi observed that the nature of the crime was heinous

Representational Image

Bengaluru: In what can be called as a sick fetish, a husband, residing in Bengaluru, had allegedly forced his wife to have unnatural sex with a puppy.

According to Times of India, a man from Hulkund village allegedly forced his wife to watch pornographic videos and indulge in unnatural sex with him and then a puppy he brought home. However, when she resisted the crime, the convict threatened to throw her out of the house along with their three children.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man gets life sentence for raping step-daughters

Following this, the woman approached the police and filed a case against the husband. Acting the complaint, the police arrested the accused and investigation began. A charge sheet was also filed and the accused was presented before a session court in Bengaluru.

The court observed the case to be a heinous crime and awarded the man of 10-years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 11,000. Though the crime occurred on March 2017, the court announced the sentence on Wednesday after a prolonged hearing.

Also Read: Mumbai: Stepfather spikes daughter's juice, rapes her when she is intoxicated

Reportedly, Judge VB Sooryavanshi observed that the nature of the crime was heinous after learning that the accused had forced her to indulge in unnatural sex with a puppy thrice.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai ex-corporator rapes school teacher and films the act

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates