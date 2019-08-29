BSF, Coast Guard on high alert after inputs of Pakistan commandos infiltrating Indian territory

national

According to intelligence, Pakistan trained SSG commandos or terrorists would try to enter the Gulf of Kutch and Sir Creek area using small boats

On Thursday, the Indian government has put the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Coast Guard on high alert after intelligence agencies received inputs suggesting Pakistan trained SSG commandos or terrorists are making an attempt to infiltrate into the Indian territory.

According to the Intelligence, the agency has received inputs which suggest that Pakistan trained SSG commandos or terrorists would try to enter the Gulf of Kutch and Sir Creek area using small boats and infiltrate into the Indian territory. Acting on the inputs, vigil and patrolling in the area has been increased. Security has also been increased at the Kandla port in view of these inputs.

As per the intelligence reports, the Pakistani commandos are likely to infiltrate through sea route in order to create communal disturbances or carry out a terrorist attack in the state of Gujarat. Just a few days ago, news agency ANI had reported that the Pakistani Army has deployed its Special Service Group (SSG) commandos along the Sir Creek area in Gujarat.

According to government sources, the post where the Pakistani SSG commandos have been deployed is known as the Iqbal-Bajwa. Sources say that the SSG commandos may be used for anti-India activities in the region, reports news agency ANI.

Pakistan's SSG commandos, who are said to be a part of Border Action Teams (BAT) are also known for carrying out ambushes against the Indian patrol teams along the Line of Control. This intelligence development comes in the wake of the Government of India's decision to scrap Article 370 and the birth of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

With input from IANS

