Budget 2019: Siddharth Roy Kapur speaks about single-window clearance for films

bollywood

Siddharth Roy Kapur, the President of Producers Guild of India, speaks about the decision taken on single-window clearance for films in the Union Budget 2019

Siddharth Roy Kapur

The Union Budget of 2019 was announced by the Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 in the Parliament. Amidst all the announcements made, the single-window clearance bill passed for Indian Films has come as a breath of fresh air. Talking about it, Siddharth Roy Kapur, the President of Producers Guild of India said that finally, they can see their efforts being paid off.

"We are delighted that the immense contribution of Indian cinema towards employment generation in the country has been acknowledged and applauded in Parliament during the presentation of the Union Budget. The announcement of a single-window clearance mechanism for Indian filmmakers filming within India is a significant step and has the potential to play a huge role in boosting tourism in the country. The amendments in the Anti Camcording provisions will support the industry's growth by curtailing illegal recordings of films in cinema halls and will go a long way towards reducing piracy."

The young troupe of Bollywood kept meeting the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on several occasions to discuss the future of Indian Cinema and its contribution towards the betterment of the society.

A courtesy meeting turned into a very uplifting dialogue. Bollywood's representatives spoke about how the industry has always played an important role in building a better nation, a better society through entertainment. The discussion also involved various issues revolving around the entertainment industry. They thanked and acknowledged the Prime Minister for making changes in the GST and giving space to the industry to connect.

After their meeting, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor had taken to their respective Instagram accounts to share their purpose of the meeting and the discussion they had.

Take a look:

Thanku honourable prime minister @narendramodi for an insightful meeting! A young delegation met this visionary leader to start conversations on how to merge education n entertainment ! On my acc I can say the aura n the vision have left me overwhelmed ! JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/es60ywlCqz — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 10, 2019

Many other interesting ideas were discussed and the young delegation is excited to contribute more to the country.

Also Read: Budget 2019 key highlights: No income tax up to Rs 6.5 lakh income (5 L exemption+ 1.5 L investment)

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates