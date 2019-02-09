Budgetary boost gets three Railway projects rolling

national

File Pic

Fund allocations in this year's interim Budget have given a much-needed boost to three projects under the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which has already invited bids to appoint general consultants for them.

A senior railway official said, "The consultants will oversee three mega projects - Panvel-Karjat line, Virar-Dahanu four tracks and construction of bridges and subways to bring down instances of trespassing and rail track deaths."

Sources said significant funds have been allocated for the Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP) 2, 3 and 3A. This includes Rs 244.92 crore for MUTP2, Rs 283.78 crore for MUTP3 and Rs 50 crore for MUTP3A, which is yet to be sanctioned. This brings the total allocation to Rs 578.7 crore. Sources further said that the additional tracks on the Virar-Dahanu line would come up on the western side of the existing ones.

The Panvel-Karjat corridor is being developed for Mumbai-Metropolitan Region connectivity. Once this project is completed, passengers would be able to travel directly from Panvel to Karjat and vice-versa. As part of the project that has been undertaken to reduce instances of trespassing, the Railways has been constructing FOBs, lifts, escalators, walls and fences.

