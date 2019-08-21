Builing slab collapses in Thane; none hurt

mumbai

A portion of the three-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Thane: A portion of the three-storey residential building collapsed in Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra at 9 pm on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the incident. The incident happened when a huge slab of the third floor of Sachdev Apartment building, located in Ulhasnagar township, crashed and fell on the floors below it, regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The fire brigade and civic officials rushed to the site and rescued all those residing in the building. Ulhasnagar's disaster control officer Balasaheb Netke said that all members of six families residing in the building was rescued by late-night and shifted to a safer place.

On August 13, a five-storey building in Ulhasnagar collapsed, a day after it developed cracks and started 'sinking', Netke earlier said. Nobody was injured as occupants of all 31 flats in that building were evacuated to safety on August 12, he said.

More details awaited...

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

