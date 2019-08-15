Bullet train team brings in hi-end ambulance to Palghar tribal belt

mumbai

The ambulance which was donated to Rural Health Unit Palghar was earlier received by NHSRCL in its primary condition. It was then customised and upgraded with modern medical equipment.

The fully equipped modern ambulance was donated by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. Pic/ Rajendra B. Aklekar

In an initiative to uplift the health facilities in the tribal areas of Dahanu and Talasari in Palghar district, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL), the implementing agency of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train, today, donated a fully equipped modern ambulance, on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday.

While talking about the initiative General Manager, Operations, NHSRCL Pankaj Uke said, "While communicating with the beneficiaries of the bullet train project in Palghar taluka, we came across the fact that the taluka is in dire need of basic medical facilities. Considering this, we had set up a dispensary in this area and this ambulance, equipped with modern medical machinery is the next step towards this cause. More than just an ambulance, this is a dispensary on its own. The residents from the tribal areas of Dahanu-Talasari will highly benefit from this initiative. The primary objective of NHSRCL is to bring overall development in Palghar district, through which India’s first bullet train will pass. In coming days a skill development programme will be undertaken to ensure that the youth in tribal areas gets more opportunities of employment."

The ambulance was handed over to Civil Surgeon, Palghar at the hands of Dr. Kailas Shinde, District collector, Palghar in presence of local Member of Parliament Rajendra Gavit and Guardian Minister of Palghar Ravindra Chavan.

The ambulance which was donated to Rural Health Unit Palghar was earlier received by NHSRCL in its primary condition. It was then customised and upgraded with modern medical equipment. A dispensary on its own, the ambulance will have special machinery for cardiac emergencies. Along with this, the ambulance is equipped with emergency medical trolley, folding stretcher, foldable wheelchair, portable stretcher, oxygen cylinder, blood pressure monitor, IV stand, blood storage compartment, spine board stretcher, air-conditioner, patient bed support, endotracheal tube, resuscitation kit, washbasin, doctor revolving chair, LED bulb, spotlights and more. Due to the presence of these facilities, the basic treatment of the patient can be initiated while on the way to the hospital itself.

Speaking on the occasion, Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan said, “The Modern Ambulance cum Mobile Health Unit is certainly making a valuable contribution towards health facilities in the remote villages of Dahanu and Talasari”. The Minister also thanked the NHSRCL for their initiative

Expressing satisfaction about the ambulance-donation, District Collector, Dr. Kailas Shinde, said, “The fully equipped modern ambulance will be highly beneficial in bringing relief to the patients in rural areas. This initiative will strengthen our efforts made at the administrative level”.

NHSRCL officials from Palghar, Vasai, Dahanu and Mumbai along with Government officials were present at this event.

About 109.9 km out of the total 507 km route of the bullet train is passing through Palghar district of Maharashtra. A total of 1379.59 hectares land will be required for the bullet train project out of which 187.81 hectares of private land will be acquired in Palghar, Vasai, Dahanu and Talasari talukas of Palghar district. The expected cost of this project is Rs. 1,08,000 crore.

