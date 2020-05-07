Buyers say tokens reduce wait time to get alcohol

At a time alcohol sales have been barred in Mumbai, its sales in 18 districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday yielded Rs 43.75 crore. A few buyers claimed the token system introduced to reduce crowds helped them get their tipple faster.

After seeing the crowds in Mumbai that gathered to buy their favourite drink without caring about social distancing, the State Excise Department had released a new set of guidelines for all liquor shops, which included a form that customers would have to fill in with their personal details and take a token. The excise department said not more than 50 tokens can be issued per hour. Assuming there will be 50 customers per hour, a wine shop can supply a maximum of 400 customers per day. If more customers come, they will be issued tokens for the next day.

All alcohol vendors have been asked to sell liquor only through this token system. mid-day spoke to a few buyers outside the BMC limits about their experience.Some of them said the system helped as they did not have to stand in queues for a long time.

Was asked to wait till 11 am

Suresh Jadhav from Thane, who bought liquor from J K Wine Shop on Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road, said he was asked to take a token. It was number 72 and he was asked to come at 11 am. Jadhav said, "When I reached the store at the given time, there was not much crowd. Due to the token, I did not have to stand in line for long."

Munna Pandey, another Thane resident, who went to the same shop, said he took a token and was asked to come at 1 pm. "When I reached the shop at 1 pm, there were 15 to 17 people standing in front of me. I wrote my name, the name of the brand and my mobile number in the form. I took a total of 4 bottles. It took me about half an hour to get my liquor," Pandey said.

