Call for action! Aditya Roy Kapur bags another action thriller, tentatively titled Om

Aditya Roy Kapur walked out of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 when he realised that co-star John Abraham had a meatier role. Now, Kapur has landed another action thriller, tentatively titled Om. Ahmed Khan's production marks the directorial debut of action choreographer Tinu Verma's son, Kapil. Kapur plays the titular role — no more of playing second fiddle now.

The film will see Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Tara Sutaria. Confirming the news, a source shared, "Tara has been approached for the Ahmed Khan film opposite Adi. She has liked the story but she is yet to sign on the dotted line."

Apart from this, if the reports are to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur is miffed with the Bhatts as well. During the promotional event of his last outing Sadak 2, Aditya felt he is being sidelined from the film, featuring him along with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

In fact, during the film interaction, his name was not even mentioned. Aditya Roy Kapur thinks he is being made out to be a supporting actor in the drama, which drops digitally. Those in the know say he has already voiced his displeasure to director Mahesh Bhatt.

Speaking of the actor's exit from Villain 2, a source shared in a media interaction, "Aditya is no more a part of the action thriller anymore. He has opted out of Ek Villain 2. When Aditya was offered the part, he was extremely kicked about his role and the way Mohit has mounted the action set pieces in the film. It's even bigger than the way he devised the same for Malang. But in the last few weeks, Mohit and Adi were continuously having creative differences on the script and his role."

