Camera Rolling and Action - Bhoot Police shoot begins

The much-awaited spooky adventure comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ has begun its shoot in Dalhousie. The lead cast of the movie includes Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaaferi and helmed by Pavan Kirpalani. The actors shared the official logo of the film on their social platform along with the clapboard announcing the commencement of the shoot.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents 'Bhoot Police', directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. Fernandez took to her account to share a post, writing that the new normal is the Paranormal, have a look right here:

She also shared the first poster of the film, here it is:

On Saturday, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted at the Corporate Aviation Terminal at Kalina before leaving on a private jet for Dalhousie to shoot for Bhoot Police. The unit wore masks bearing the horror thriller's title.

"We will film the first schedule in Dharamshala, followed by stints in Dalhousie and Palampur. The idea is to shoot a chunk in the first schedule; we will wrap up the rest in January," said director Pavan Kripalani.

While the picturesque hill stations lend themselves naturally to the script of the horror-comedy, the director says the team's choice of locations was determined by a more pressing factor. "[Shooting under current circumstances] is definitely a risk, but for how long can we be sitting at home? Himachal is one of the safest locations in our country. The number of cases is low and the region hasn't witnessed [rampant] spread of the infection."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news