Canadian College, Bow Valley Announces Healthcare Program with Chitkara University, India

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing and healthcare programs have become the most sought after careers in Canada. Even before that, in 2019, Ontario in Canada needed at least 17,000 more Registered Nurses (RNs) to cover the national RN-Population ratio. The story remains the same in other provinces of Canada, where best healthcare and nurses are required not just in hospitals but also in private home care and clinics. Besides, Canada provides one of the best & most rewarding working environments in the health sector in the world.

Recognizing this and offering a chance to Indian students to fulfill this requirement, Bow Valley College in Calgary, Alberta, is offering a one-year post-diploma certificate in Health & Human Services Management (HHSM) to students of Chitkara University in Rajasthan. This Pathway Program with Chitkara University is for students who have graduated in any stream of healthcare programs. These students can transfer to HHSM program of Bow Valley College, which will offer letters of acceptance to the eligible aspirants.

After applying for their study permit to Canada, the students will have to go for a 4-week orientation program at Chitkara University before moving on to Canada for the diploma certificate program. The first cohort under the HHSM pathway program for international study is expected to begin in January 2021, of course, considering the travel conditions at that time. Students who earn the certificate at the end of this program can further apply for a post-graduate work permit in Canada, or choose to go for other diploma programs of the Bow Valley College.

Announcing this innovative pathway program, Dr. Misheck Mwaba, Vice President (Academics) at Bow Valley College, said, “This partnership is a significant step in providing our international learners with a seamless pathway leading to a unified system of lifelong learning. We offer global education with learning outcomes aligned to industry-validated competencies and skills in healthcare. International students are an important part of Bow Valley College's student body, and this announcement reflects their importance to Canada and our local community. We continue to shape the future of education and make all learning count through leading practices and partnerships."

Echoing the sentiments, Chitkara University's Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, said, "The pathway program is being launched at a very appropriate time. Given the current situation, students will be able to continue their education while keeping their dreams of international education intact. We have a formidable and robust faculty of Healthcare at Chitkara University that spans across programs of Nursing, Optometry, Pharma programs, allied healthcare etc. Canada is a favorable and a rewarding choice for a career in healthcare and our partnership with Bow Valley College in Canada will help our students realize their dreams of studying and working in Canada while serving humanity."

The Bow Valley College Pathway Program with Chitkara University allows Indian students to equip themselves with the necessary skill sets required for working in the highly competitive healthcare sector in Canada. Since the Canadian education system has opened its doors to Indian students, the effort will be instrumental in filling the considerable gap between the demand and supply of foreign-education healthcare workers in the country.

