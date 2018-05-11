Cannes film festival 2018: Boss lady Deepika Padukone slays it in this bold look

Deepika Padukone is making heads turn on the red carpet of the 71st Cannes Film Festival. The diva is slaying it in her latest outfit at the festival



Deepika Padukone at the French Riviera

Bollywood's dimpled-beauty Deepika Padukone dominates social media like a boss dressed in purple formals on the second day of Cannes.

Deepika Padukone has been ruling the internet with her classy yetvaried look over the week. After dazzling at the Met Gala and the first day of Cannes, Deepika has yet again stunned everyone with her latest look on day two.

The Padmaavat actress has been treating her fans and followers to her uber stylish and elegant attires at recent international events. Creating a stir not just in India but also leaving the world in awe of her beauty, Deepika Padukone has been winning hearts with her ensembles at the Cannes festival this year.

After prints, stripes, embroidery Deepika opted to go solid with a statement purple outfit for day 2. Deepika Padukone dressed in MAO creation with a plunging neckline, along with gold studs by Misho creation of Suhani Parekh, oozed major oomph in her boss lady attire. Opting for straight locks and edgy eyes, Deepika Padukone completed her business-ready look.

Taking the internet by a storm, Bollywood's leading lady has been creating a stir across social media with her graceful appearances. Starting a trend on Twitter every time she steps out, Deepika leaves the social media in a frenzy with her looks.

