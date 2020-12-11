Canvas for coffee

Roughly a month ago, Method - one of the hippest and most experimental names of the SoBo art scene, decided to expand its footprint with a new establishment in Bandra. This time around, they've tweaked the concept slightly to include specialty coffee, bakes, and other beverages, in addition to the art. When we visited the Bandra space on a Thursday afternoon, it looked much like the many cafés that it is nestled between. In fact, unless you paid attention to the fine print on the sign, you could be forgiven for believing that you'd walked into yet another tastefully decorated coffee shop.



The space also offers outdoor seating for dining

On speaking with one of the founders of Method, Sahil Arora, we realise that this is a deliberate move. "We are eager to make art more accessible to everyone. While this space will continue to welcome art aficionados, we also hope that the exhibits will catch the attention of passers-by, who walk in for a cup of coffee and a bite to eat," he explains.



Spiced citrus cooler

While the Kala Ghoda gallery has made waves for being experimental and giving artists the creative reins, even in terms of the way their art is presented at the gallery, with the Bandra outlet, Arora hopes to turn the spotlight on other mediums, including food, fashion, and photography.



The ongoing exhibition on display. Pics/Atul Kamble

On the food front, Method Bandra has tied up with hipster favourite, Subko, to serve a signature blend, and is offering an in-house line of Haiku cocktail enhancers that are also used in the coolers served at the cafe. There's a concise selection of sweet treats on offer, including Italian bomboloni (Rs 200), Slovenian bundt cake (Rs 275 per slice), cinnamon rolls (Rs 175), and Italian almond cookies (Rs 140), which are freshly baked in-house. Visitors can purchase ikat masks (Rs 600) and other souvenirs such as postcard prints from select shows.

Unlike the schedule for the Kala Ghoda gallery, which Arora says is booked until 2022, the founders are eager to play by the ear with the Bandra outlet. "We want to see this space being used as a meeting ground for artists and art enthusiasts. In fact, we did not plan this expansion. Things just fell into place and, now that we're here, we're eager to explore new possibilities and offer an even larger platform to artists," says Arora.

Sipping on a refreshing spiced citrus cooler (Rs 300) and nibbling on a small plate of sugary almond cookies, we can already tell that Method Bandra fits right in with Bandra's bohemian and slightly irreverent artistic vibe. We would love it if the founders get more enthusiastic about tapping into the vibrant local talent within the suburb in days to come.

On: Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 am to 8 pm; Wednesdays to Sundays, 8 am to 10 pm

At: Shop no 5, Pearl Haven Apartments, Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, near Mount Mary, Bandra West.

Call: 9821114562

Log on: www.themethod.in

