Car hits road divider in Thane; two killed

Representational image

Two people were killed and four others were injured when their car hit a road divider in Thane, Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am in Manpada area when the victims were returning from a village on Ghodbunder Road after attending a pre-marriage function of an acquaintance, an official at Kapurbawdi police station said.

The car driver apparently lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle crashed into the road divider, damaging it severely, he said.

Ankush Chandwade and Arjun Pardi, both in their late 30s, died on the spot in the mishap. The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said.

The four injured persons were admitted to a local hospital, he said, adding that all the six people were residents of the city's Manpada area, he added.

