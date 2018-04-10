Carcass of dead animals on Mumbai-Nashik highway raises a stink

Carcass of dead animals, including cattle and dogs, dumped along the highway creates unhygienic conditions, as a strong stench emanates from it



Garbage dumped along the highway has been making it difficult for commuters

Bandra resident Clara Falcon, who is a frequent traveller on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, has brought an issue to the fore, which, if not dealt with, would slowly make it difficult for commuters to take the route. She approached the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and informed them that the carcass of dead animals, including cattle and dogs, dumped along the highway was creating unhygienic conditions, as a strong stench emanates from it.

Speaking to mid-day, Falcon said, "While travelling on the highway, I often notice piles of garbage at many places between Thane and Nashik. These contain carcasses of animals, which release an unbearable stench. It's very difficult to inform the authorities about this problem, as even the emergency number boards have become unreadable. These should be re-installed."

A couple of days back, she visited the MPCB office and lodged a complaint regarding the matter. Falcon also said that even the safety wall at Kasara ghat was in a dilapidated condition, making it extremely unsafe for motorists.

"Another shocking thing is that at many places between Mumbai and Kasara, the condition of the retaining wall, which acts as a safety barrier and prevents road accidents, is bad. Locals have told me that accidents have taken place because of this, but the authorities concerned are not bothered about it," she added. Environment Secretary Satish Gavai and PWD Secretary Ashish Kumar Singh were unavailable for comment.

