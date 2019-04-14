Cast of Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna is puzzled with the script

television

Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna presents Janhvi Mittal (Shrenu Parikh) as the pretentious ideal Bahu, while she secretly plots against her family members

Star Plus' upcoming show Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna is creating a stir amongst the masses as the makers have drawn references from real life, building the script on a very influential family, details of which are highly confidential. The makers, in fact, have gone to a great extent to keep the script under wraps, leaving even the cast in the dark about the entire plot.

Mounting the script on an unconventional concept of an anti-heroine protagonist, Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna presents Janhvi Mittal as the pretentious ideal Bahu, while she secretly plots against her family members. With an unpredictable narrative as such, the script of the show is strictly kept secretive and even the cast is unaware of the entire story. All the actors have got their character arc and role but not one actor has access to the whole script.

The promos of the show have piqued the interest of the viewers by giving an insight into the villainous arc of the lead actress. Building curiosity amongst the masses, the promos have left everyone wondering about the intentions of Janhvi.

Immersing herself into the character entirely, Shrenu Parikh has officially transformed into Jahnvi Mittal and is ready to meet the audience on Star Plus from April 22.

Airing every Monday to Friday at 7 pm, Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna is a revolutionary story in the history of Indian Saas-Baahu serials.

