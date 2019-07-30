Catch me if you can, hacker tells Mumbai cops, who do it in 3 months

crime

A 24-year-old Ulhasnagar resident was arrested by the Bhandup police on Monday for allegedly hacking into a doctor's facebook and email accounts and sending vulgar and obscene images to her relatives. The accused, identified as David Nadar, works as an ambulance driver with a private hospital and had challenged the cops to find him.

According to the police, the 38-year-old victim told the cops that in February, she had exchanged her iPhone 4s for another one at a well-known store in a mall. She had formatted the iPhone and instructed the shopkeepers to reset the phone before selling it.

On March 10, her relative called asking why she was sending him vulgar messages on facebook. She then found that both her facebook and email accounts had been hacked. When she tried to regain access to her accounts, Nadar warned her not to.

She approached the police, but Nadar challenged them to catch him. The cops got down to tracing his IP address and through that, his phone number and finally arrested him. He told cops when he had bought the phone from Chor Bazaar, he found a facebook and email ID that had not been deleted from it. He also found a birthdate, which was the password to both accounts.

