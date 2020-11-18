Caught on camera: Railway cop saves woman from falling on tracks at Kalyan station in Mumbai

A personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman passenger from falling into the gap between a running train and platform at Kalyan station on Tuesday.

The woman was identified as Soni Lokesh Govanda, 35, a resident of Pune’s Ramwadi.

Sub-inspector Vijay Solanki was on duty at platform 5 of Kalyan station, when he noticed a woman passenger fall in the gap between the platform and the train, while trying to board.

He rushed to the spot and pulled her out. Govanda was travelling from Kalyan and was on her way to Bengaluru Cant station.

(with inputs from ANI)

