Caught on camera: Ticket checker saves man from falling on tracks at Kalyan railway station in Mumbai

An alert ticket checker of the Central Railway's Mumbai Division saved a passenger from falling into the gap between a train and the platform at Kalyan railway station on Thursday. The passenger, identified as Arjun, was trying to board a moving train when the incident took place.

According to sources from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the passenger tried to board the moving train with luggage but slipped and fell. Senior ticket collector Vicky Raj, along with RPF officials and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) officials pulled the passenger to safety.

Sub-Inspector Kavita Sahu, who was also present at the spot, prevented other passengers from boarding the moving train. When train no. 01021 Down special was departing from Kalyan station platform no. 4, Sahu saw some passengers trying to board the moving train and rushed to stop them.

A few days ago, an RPF personnel had saved a woman passenger from falling into the gap between a train and platform at Kalyan station.

