CBI seeks Speaker Om Birla's nod to prosecute three TMC MPs in Narada case

national

The agency has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker and they are waiting for his permission to prosecute three sitting MPs

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking his permission in order to prosecute three of the Trinamool Congress party's sitting MPs and one former MP in the Narada sting operation case.

In more trouble for the #WestBengal's ruling #TrinamoolCongress, the #CBI has written to #LokSabha Speaker #OmBirla for permission to prosecute three of the party's sitting MPs and one former MP in the #Naradasting operation case.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/x3j60CQmeZ — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 29, 2019

A CBI source told news agency IANS, "The agency has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker and they are waiting for his permission to prosecute three sitting MPs." The source also said that the agency has also sought permission to prosecute a former Trinamool MP in the same case.

Also Read: CBI to cross-examine TMC MP K D Singh in Narada sting operation

In 2016, Mathew Samuel, who was the Editor and Managing Director of Narada news portal had broadcast a sting video just before the West Bengal Assembly elections. In the video, a number of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including MPs and Ministers were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

Later, in 2017, the CBI had lodged an FIR following a court order and named 13 Trinamool leaders and interrogated many of them. The viral footage of the sting operation was also sent for forensic examination. Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money trail in the Narada sting case.

On Wednesday, the agency grilled Trinamool MP K.D. Singh, Editor and Managing Director of Narada news portal Samuel and former TMC leader Mukul Roy in the Narada sting case. Roy, who quit the TMC had joined the BJP in November 2017. A former aide of Mamata Banerjee, Roy had a fallout with her in 2015 when his name cropped up in the Saradha scam as well as the Narada sting operation.

Later, he was suspended from the party for six years.

Also Read: CBI summons TMC MP, BJP leader in Narada sting case

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates