CBSE Class XII results: How Mumbai's high scorers beat the odds to ace the exams

With CBSE Class XII results out on Saturday, mid-day gets reactions from high-scorers and those who beat the odds from Mumbai



Representational picture

While students from Maharashtra haven't featured in the CBSE's top ten rankers, that has not stopped them from savouring the end of what is perceived as an important and defining year for students in India.

Some of the high-scorers in the city tell us that this is just another year of school and not get too stressed about it. "Instead of getting bogged down by a long list of study material, students should stick to textbooks. No reference book will help if you haven't read the textbook thoroughly," said Arpit Singh, from DPS School, Nerul, who scored 98.6 per cent in the Science stream.

Yashna Kumar, another DPS student, who has scored as high as 96.8 per cent in the Humanities, was happy with her score but added that she was expecting more. Kumar realised early in life that her interest lies in Social Studies. "It is important to follow your passion, then everything will go right one step at a time," said Yashna.

Striving to succeed

Mukundh Muralidharan, RN Podar

76.5 per cent (Science)

Mukundh Muralidharan was diagnosed with a tumor on one side of his jaw at the start of the year. However, he did not let it come his way. "I studied as much as I could and did not push myself too much," he said, while adding that although he had a time crunch eventually, he did not lose faith in himself.

Abhyuday Raj Singh, Ryan International

76 per cent (Science)

Abhyudaya suffered a fracture in his right hand during a school race a few weeks before the exams, and had to undergo surgery. He had to opt for a writer. "I am happy that I was able to appear for examination even as the doctor had said I will take 2-3 months to recover," he said.

Study group

Akhil Namboodiri and Nikhil Namboodiri, Apeejay

94.8 & 95 per cent

The Namboodiri twins have been scoring closer to each other since the start. While their kith and kin believe it to be a coincidence, the two call it the fruit of hardwork. "We clear each other's doubts and difficulties and have a similar style of thinking and figuring a solution," said Nikhil. Both brothers want to pursue engineering.

Dual passions

Rudra Galvankar, Rajhans Vidyalaya

73 per cent

A national-level skater, Rudra is happy with her score as she knows how she has managed to study while pursuing her passion for skating. "I am thankful to my school for its support. I could not attend school like any regular student because I kept travelling to compete in races. There were days when I carried my study material along with me to be study if I get even a little time," said Rudra, who has won Bronze medal at the national-level School Game Federation.

Also read - CBSE 12th Results 2018: Class 12th results declared, check on cbseresults.nic.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates