CCD founder VG Siddhartha goes missing in Mangaluru, Twitterati reacts

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 11:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Son-law of S M Krishna who was former Karnataka Chief Minister and Maharashtra Governor

VG Siddhartha goes missing. Pic/ANI

VG Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day went missing on Monday evening near Netravati river in Mangaluru. The Karnataka police have also launched a search operation in the area.

According to a report in news agency ANI, the Mangalore Police commissioner said that Siddhartha had left Bengaluru on Monday and was travelling to Sakleshpur. He told his driver to stop the car on reaching Netravati Bridge and got down from the vehicle. He then asked the driver to go ahead and wait as he wanted to take a stroll. Later when his driver called him only to find that his phone was switched off, he contacted Siddharta's family and informed the police about the incident.

VG Siddhartha is also the son-law of S M Krishna who was the former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Maharashtra Governor.

ANI tweeted a letter which VG Siddharta reportedly wrote to employees and the board of directors of CCD, in which the CCD founder stated about "failing to create the right profitable business model" despite his "best efforts."  Siddharta also went on to say in the letter that "Every financial transaction is my responsibility...the law should hold me & only me accountable."

Here's the letter tweeted by ANI

People on the micro-blogging website Twitter wasted no time to express their shock regarding the incident. Some even went on to pose a question as to who would be taking over Cafe Coffee Day now. Here are some of the tweets by various users. 

(with inputs from ANI)

