CCD founder VG Siddhartha goes missing in Mangaluru, Twitterati reacts

Son-law of S M Krishna who was former Karnataka Chief Minister and Maharashtra Governor

VG Siddhartha goes missing. Pic/ANI

VG Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day went missing on Monday evening near Netravati river in Mangaluru. The Karnataka police have also launched a search operation in the area.

According to a report in news agency ANI, the Mangalore Police commissioner said that Siddhartha had left Bengaluru on Monday and was travelling to Sakleshpur. He told his driver to stop the car on reaching Netravati Bridge and got down from the vehicle. He then asked the driver to go ahead and wait as he wanted to take a stroll. Later when his driver called him only to find that his phone was switched off, he contacted Siddharta's family and informed the police about the incident.

Karnataka: People gather at former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna's residence in Bengaluru; His son-in law & founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha, has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/tj04e5eoYO — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

VG Siddhartha is also the son-law of S M Krishna who was the former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Maharashtra Governor.

ANI tweeted a letter which VG Siddharta reportedly wrote to employees and the board of directors of CCD, in which the CCD founder stated about "failing to create the right profitable business model" despite his "best efforts." Siddharta also went on to say in the letter that "Every financial transaction is my responsibility...the law should hold me & only me accountable."

Here's the letter tweeted by ANI

Founder & owner, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), #VGSiddhartha's letter to employees and board of directors of CCD, states, "Every financial transaction is my responsibility...the law should hold me & only me accountable."; He has gone missing from Mangaluru, search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/0GJc5vmvYt — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

People on the micro-blogging website Twitter wasted no time to express their shock regarding the incident. Some even went on to pose a question as to who would be taking over Cafe Coffee Day now. Here are some of the tweets by various users.

Congress leader, UT Khadar at the site of search operation for former Karnataka CM SM Krishna's son-in-law, #VGSiddhartha, in Mangaluru: I was shocked when I got the news. Police Commissioner and DC have ordered a search operation, it is being carried out with support from locals pic.twitter.com/ZihpwcKCGN — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Is Karti Chidambaram planning to take over Café Coffee Day as the Cafe Coffee Day Founder SM Krishna’s Son-in-law VG Siddhartha Missing !https://t.co/tw8KQaXdr8 — Piya (@chaljabotokeniy) July 30, 2019

CCD ( cafe coffee day ) share down 20% as founder VG Siddhartha is missing , perhaps he attempted suicide by jumping in river.He recently sold mind tree shares to L&T worth rupees 3000 cr to help them for easy take over of mind tree. — PARTH (@weparikhparth) July 30, 2019

Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha Missing. He is Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna’s Son-in-law.

Untraceable since last evening; Helicopters, Coast Guard Called in for rescue/search operations.



Hoping nothing serious. — Abhishek Barthur (@imabhi27) July 30, 2019

CCD promoter VG Siddhartha’s parting note to the Cafe Coffee Day board and employees - where he points to a PE partner forcing him to buy back shares and DG of Income Tax harassment - raise big questions on the ease of doing business in India. Very very sad. pic.twitter.com/AtMSpE26dI — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) July 30, 2019

(with inputs from ANI)

