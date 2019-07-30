Cafe Coffee Day chain founder VG Siddhartha goes missing in Mangaluru

national

VG Siddhartha, the founder-owner of the Indian cafe chain, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) has gone missing in Mangaluru. VG Siddhartha has been reported missing from Jappinamogaru, an area very close to Netravathi river

VG Siddhartha, founder-owner of the Indian cafe chain, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), has gone missing near Netravati river in Mangaluru. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Mangaluru: The founder-owner of the Indian cafe chain, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), VG Siddhartha has gone missing near Netravati river in Mangaluru, police stated. The police have initiated a search operation to trace him in the river in the Ullal area of Mangaluru. The police are using inflatable boats to search the area to look for him.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner,S Patil on VG Siddhartha (in file pic) missing case:I visited SM Krishna's (former Karnataka CM & father-in-law of VG Siddhartha) house last night. I spoke to Siddhartha's wife&other relatives and gathered some information.I'm currently in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/lllHbewOBX — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Congress leader, UT Khadar at the site of search operation for former Karnataka CM SM Krishna's son-in-law, #VGSiddhartha, in Mangaluru: I was shocked when I got the news. Police Commissioner and DC have ordered a search operation, it is being carried out with support from locals pic.twitter.com/ZihpwcKCGN — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

VG Siddhartha has been reported missing from Jappinamogaru, an area very close to Netravathi river and just two to three kilometres from the sea. The local MLA and U T Abdul Khader, a congress leader also joined in the search operation on Tuesday morning. "We are very concerned that our friend, a very good person and someone who has given jobs to thousands of people is missing since yesterday night," Khader said. VG Siddhartha is also the son-in-law of the former Karnataka chief minister and Maharashtra Governor S M Krishna.

Karnataka: People gather at former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna's residence in Bengaluru; His son-in law & founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha, has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/tj04e5eoYO — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019 Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Congress leader DK Shivakumar&BL Shankar visited former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru, early morning today. VG Siddhartha, son-in-law of former CM Krishna & founder-owner Cafe Coffee Day, has gone missing in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/xRix1tXBoq — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Mangaluru Police Commissioner,Sandeep Patil on #VGSiddhartha missing case:Y'day,he left from B'luru saying he is going to Sakleshpur.But on the way,he told his driver to go to Mangaluru.On reaching Netravati river bridge,he got down from the car,asked his driver to go ahead&stop pic.twitter.com/3TYcqMTFYU — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and B L Shankar arrived at the Bengaluru residence of SM Krishna early this morning. Further details are awaited.

