Cafe Coffee Day chain founder VG Siddhartha goes missing in Mangaluru

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 10:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent

VG Siddhartha, the founder-owner of the Indian cafe chain, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) has gone missing in Mangaluru. VG Siddhartha has been reported missing from Jappinamogaru, an area very close to Netravathi river

VG Siddhartha, founder-owner of the Indian cafe chain, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), has gone missing near Netravati river in Mangaluru. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Mangaluru: The founder-owner of the Indian cafe chain, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), VG Siddhartha has gone missing near Netravati river in Mangaluru, police stated. The police have initiated a search operation to trace him in the river in the Ullal area of Mangaluru. The police are using inflatable boats to search the area to look for him.

VG Siddhartha has been reported missing from Jappinamogaru, an area very close to Netravathi river and just two to three kilometres from the sea. The local MLA and U T Abdul Khader, a congress leader also joined in the search operation on Tuesday morning. "We are very concerned that our friend, a very good person and someone who has given jobs to thousands of people is missing since yesterday night," Khader said. VG Siddhartha is also the son-in-law of the former Karnataka chief minister and Maharashtra Governor S M Krishna.

Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and B L Shankar arrived at the Bengaluru residence of SM Krishna early this morning. Further details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

