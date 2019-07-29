Pune rain horror: 19-year-old youth missing after scooter skid off the road

national

The college student fell into a nearby canal and got washed away; search operations are underway to trace him

PMRDA and local residents looking out for the missing Shubham. Pic Chaitraly Deshmukh

Saturday’s incessant rains and low vision on roads proved troublesome for a 19-year-old youth who went missing after his scooter skid and he fell into a nearby canal on his way back home.

The police have identified the youth as Shubham Gaikwad, a resident of Khadakvasla. A missing case has been registered and the search is still going on.

According to police, Gaikwad, a college student, was returning home from a party with his friends. He was riding his scooter while his other friends were travelling in their respective vehicles. "It is suspected that Shubham had consumed alcohol along with his friend. On Saturday, around 11.45 pm, he took the road near the canal where his scooter skid due to heavy rains near the bus stand and he was washed away," said a local police officer.

It is said that the current was so strong that Gaikwad disappeared in the water with his vehicle within seconds. "With local residents and a team of the PMRDA fire brigade, we launched a search operation for him but due to low vision and rains were could not carry it out. Around 6.30 am on Sunday, we started searching again but till late evening we could not trace him," the police officer added.

Due to continuous rainfall in the Lonavala-Khandala area, a sudden rise in water levels has been reported in dams and backwater. Fearing instances of drowning and motor accidents, the Pune rural police have restricted tourists from visiting Bhushi dam.

