CDR row: Ayesha Shroff gives names of people involved, other information to Mumbai crime branch

After being summoned in the Call Detail Record (CDR) racket, Ayesha Shroff, wife of actor Jackie Shroff, on Thursday recorded her statement with the crime branch's unit 1. Investigations into the scam have thrown up names of several celebrities and politicians, who have been accused of getting illegal access to citizens' phone records to spy on them.

Unit 1 had issued summons to Shroff last month after they discovered she had illegally procured CDR of actor Sahil Khan, who was her business partner. The two parted ways over a monetary dispute and later made allegations against each other. Shroff had even filed a case against Khan at the Oshiwara police station.

Thane crime branch DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "Ayesha Shroff came to the crime branch to record her statement. She has given names of few people and important information about CDR details. We are verifying the information and will soon take further action."

Shroff's name surfaced in the case when cops were investigating advocate Rizwan Siddiqui's role. Thane crime branch got Khan's CDR while investigating the Siddiqui's details and got to know it was Shroff who had procured the records and handed them over to Siddiqui. Cops are still examining seized laptops, CDs and documents from Siddiqui's office.

On Thursday, the crime branch also arrested another detective in the case, Kalwa resident Makesh Pandian. He runs a detective agency situated in Vashi and had provided several CDRs to his customers.

