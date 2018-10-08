Celeb spotting in Bandra: Aamir Khan and John Abraham keep it casual

bollywood

Aamir Khan and John Abraham caught up with each other at Mehboob Studio in Bandra, Mumbai

Aamir Khan and John Abraham at Mehboob Studio in Bandra

Johnny boy is slated to step into Mr Perfectionist's shoes in the second outing of John Matthew Matthan's thriller Sarfarosh (1999), which had Aamir play a cop whose mission is to stop terrorism. Sarfarosh was part of the conversation but playing a law enforcer and intelligence agent comes easily to John. He has done it countless times before.

Abraham in an earlier interview promised that the action-drama would be distanced from the original. "John Mathew Matthan and I are co-producing the film. We are still working on the script, but, yes, it's happening with me. We plan to go on floors next year. He is probably the only director whose house I went to after seeing Sarfarosh and said, 'Man what a film'."

When asked if he is apprehensive about stepping into Khan's shoes, Abraham said, "I'm, in fact, excited. I love Aamir Khan. It's a challenge, but it's a different character and different story, even though the ethos is the same. It's going to be very exciting."

While John's line-up of films includes Batla House, and RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter. Aamir Khan will next be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed venture Thugs Of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. Set in 1795, the action adventure traces how a band of pirates rebels against the British Raj. It is scheduled to release on November 8, 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates