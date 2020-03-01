Celebrate Holi with these organic colours from Amazon, buy now

With hardly a few days left for the festival of colours - Holi, it's best that you celebrate the festival with all the safety measures. With a variety of colours painting the sky colourful, it's time to invest in some organic colours.

So, if you're wondering from to buy organic colours to play Holi, ten don't worry, Amazon has got you covered.

Pidilite Rangeela Holi Ke Rang -4 Natural Colors

These amazing organic colors from Pidilite comes with four natural colours - Floro Pink, Floro Yellow, Floro Orange, and Floro Green. This gulal is meant for all celebrations, be it holi, weddings, party, Diwali or even drawing rangoli. These organic colours from Pidilite are washable, easy to remove from skin, hair, and fabrics. You can buy it for Rs 340. Shop here

Vegetal Lustrous Natural Holi Colours

These natural Holi colours are absolutely Herbal and free of harmful chemicals. These colours from Vegetal are skin-friendly and completely non-toxic and come in a pack of 5. Easy to clean and wash, these natural Holi colours come in five colours - Gulal, red, green, orange and yellow. You can buy it for Rs 215. Shop here

JRM's Natural Scented Holi Color

These Natural Fragrance Handmade Holi Gulal from JRM is totally anti-allergic and completely safe for kids. These scented Holi colours are packed with the goodness of naturally extracted herbs thereby helping to keep our mother nature protected against any chemical hazards and environmental threats. Safe to apply and quick to wash, these scented Holi colours are skin-friendly and are made up of non-toxic materials. You can buy it for Rs 229. Shop here

Sattvic Farms Natural Non-Toxic Holi Colours

These natural, herbal Holi gulal from Sattvic Farms are made using herbs, flowers, edible materials, organic turmeric, fruit and vegetable extracts. These pack of 5 colours comprising of pink, yellow, green, blue, and orange come in an attractive box, thus making it ideal for gifting. These non-toxic colours can be used wet or dry, and are easily washable. You can buy it for Rs 500. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates