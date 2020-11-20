Celina Jaitly: We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin

In 2012, Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, who is married to hotelier Peter Haag, gave birth to twin sons whom they named Winston and Viraaj. In 2017, she gave birth to another pair of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, but the former didn't survive. Born premature, both boys had serious medical conditions. Arthur survived after two months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Unfortunately, Shamsher succumbed to a serious heart condition.

Now, the actress has penned a heartrending note recalling her painful experiences during and after childbirth. She wrote, "While nothing can prepare parents for how it feels to have a baby in neonatal care, it can be a huge support to know other families have been where they are now... We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure @arthurjhaag comes back home with us."

She continued, "While many preterm babies still carry a huge vulnerability to develop medical challenges or life threatening circumstances, many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals, with some even becoming notable public figures such as Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein and of course our own Arthur Jaitly Haag. Keep your love and blessings coming for Artu and don’t forget to read up on how you can prevent/support premature babies (sic)."

Along with the note, she also added several pictures of her son, Arthur. Take a look at the heartbreaking note here:

In an earlier interview, the No Entry actress had revealed how she was suffering from major depression after losing her son and her mother almost at the same time and how difficult it was for her to face the camera. She said, "It was very difficult to face the camera when you are facing depression and when you have lost your mother, and a child… Shooting for this film was one of the most difficult things I had to ever do in my life." She spoke about her husband Peter Haag as well and how he also had to suffer due to this unexpected tragedy.

"Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai. He said: 'let's go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better. That really helped me and getting my husband's support in this meant a lot", she added.

Jaitly made her Bollywood debut with Feroz Khan's Janasheen in 2003. She was crowned Miss India Universe in 2001 and success came in the form of the 2005 comedy No Entry. She was also seen in films like Khel: No Ordinary Game, Apna Sapna Money Money, Shakalaka Boom Boom, Thank You, Red- The Dark Side, and Accident On Hill Road.

