Central govt cuts petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2.5/litre

national

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a press meet that the cut will be effected through slashing of excise duty to the tune of Rs 1.50 per litre while the oil marketing companies (OMCs) will absorb the impact to the tune of Rs 1

Arun Jaitley. Pic/PTI

In a relief to consumers hit hard by the unrelenting rise in fuel prices, the government on Thursday cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre that will result in a revenue loss of Rs 10,500 crore in six months. It also asked the states to effect a similar cut so that the relief could be to the tune of Rs 5 per litre.

Announcing the much sought-after relief, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a press meet that the cut will be effected through slashing of excise duty to the tune of Rs 1.50 per litre while the oil marketing companies (OMCs) will absorb the impact to the tune of Rs 1. "I am also writing to the states to make corresponding cuts in VAT of equivalent amount so that consumers get `5 relief in retail prices," he said.

"The notification in this regard (giving a relief of Rs 2.50) will be issued today and prices will be applicable immediately afterwards," he said. Last month, the governments of Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh cut taxes on petrol and diesel. Jaitley also said the revenue impact of the decision would amount to around Rs 10,500 crore for the rest of the fiscal, which amounts to "only 0.05 per cent of the fiscal deficit".

The minister expressed confidence about meeting the fiscal deficit target despite the excise duty cut, saying increased revenue collections would absorb the impact of the cuts. "The government's aim is to give relief to the consumer by increasing their purchasing power without impacting the fiscal deficit," he said.

Fuel cheaper by Rs 5 in Madhya Pradesh

Petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 5 per litre in MP from midnight as the Central government on Thursday announced reduction by Rs 2.50 each. "Both petrol and diesel are now cheaper by Rs 5 in MP," MP Finance Minister Jayant Mallaiyya said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever