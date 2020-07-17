Central Railway announces green initiatives in Khandala-Lonavala rail stretch

To contribute in Indian Railways bid to make itself carbon-free by 2030, the Mumbai division of Central Railway has taken up a number of initiatives for using renewable energy to safeguard the environment and also to save lakhs of rupees.

Speaking with mid-day, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, said, “Lonavala and Khandala belt is one of the most popular tourist spots among Indians and now Lonavala station and its adjoining railway premises will completely run on clean and green energy. This will be a feather in the cap of the already existing green stretch between Lonavala and Khandala.”

“Lonavala, along with other railway stations under Mumbai division of Central Railway, is now among the elite club of railway stations that are harnessing solar power for its operations. Central Railway has initiated a number of green initiatives to mitigate global warming and combat climate change, by producing clean energy and saving lakhs of rupees on power bills annually. Apart from station lighting, Central Railway also installed solar panels, solar trees, and solar water coolers, etc,” he added.

He said rooftop of platform no. 2/3 at Lonavala railway station is now installed with solar panels to produce 76 kw power. The energy harnessed from the solar panels to the tune of 68,400 Kwh annually will help Lonavala railway station to save on power bills. Two beautiful solar trees, each having 4x10 W LED fittings integrated with 40 W solar panels, are erected to illuminate the garden at the bazaar side of Lonavala station. It proved to be a cynosure to the eyes of the passengers of Lonavala. One solar-powered water cooler is also provided at Lonavala station.

“Six 33W outdoor integrated type solar street poles have been provided at the entry of BVT yard loco pilot/guard running room. A green gang hut is created at BVT yard, Lonavala, by providing 1 kw power rooftop storage type solar panel with two 160 Ah batteries and 1 Kva inverter. Level crossing gate no.30 near Khandala station is provided with 1 kw power rooftop storage type solar panel with two 160 Ah batteries and 1 Kva inverter. With all this use of renewable energy, Khandala - Lonavala rail stretch has turned towards green and clean energy,” he added.

Rooftop grid connected solar panels are provided at Chembur railway station 60 kw power - 54,000 kwh annual power generation, Dockyard Road railway station 30 kw power -27,000 kwh, Asangaon railway station 16.3 kw power (solar and wind)- 14,670 kwh, Apta station 5 kw power - 4,500 kwh, Pen station 6.3 kw power and 5 kwp solar panel - 10,470 kwh, Roha station 18.2 kw power - 16,200 kwh annual power generation.

Apart from the illumination of lights and charging of batteries, Central Railway has also provided solar-powered water coolers at 5 stations, one each at Pen, Apta, Roha, Neral, and Lonavala stations. This 1x25 kwp solar-powered water cooler of 150 litre storage capacity with 45 LPH cooling capacity and polypropylene filter cartridge is expected to save a revenue of Rs1.45 lakh annually.

In addition to this, CSMT station building, Kalyan Railway School, Kalyan Railway Hospital, Kurla & Sanpada Car sheds are also fitted with solar panels to meet their energy needs. The anticipated generation due to these renewable energy initiatives will be 18.73 lakh kwh and saving in energy bills per annum will be Rs. 145.1 lakh.

“These measures by the Mumbai division of Central Railway are part of Indian Railways' long-term sustainability goals. Further, the utilization of renewable power for non-traction, which has gained popularity among Indian Railways will not only bring savings in energy expenses but will also enable Railways to create a green, safe and livable world,” Sutar said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news