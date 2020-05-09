Chahatt Khanna lashes out at trolls for calling her 'single mother', deletes her Instagram account

Chahatt Khanna separated from her husband Farhan Mirza in 2018 and was earlier married to Bharat Narsinghani. There were also reports that she was in a relationship with singer Mika Singh. She has been spending her lockdown with her kids and has also been sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media. Recently, she was trolled by netizens for being a single mother to her daughters Zohar and Amaira.

Now, the actress has lashed out at the trolls posting an open letter to them before deactivating her Instagram account. Bashing the trollers, she wrote, "Witches and b***hes who can never get love, bf or family in life, forget about kids, they will never understand that kids are a blessing and not a liability, or target to put a woman down. Khuda unko hi bachchon se nawajta hai jinki haisiyat aur kismat hoti hai. Main toh phir bhi theek ho jaungi, tumhari beemari ka kya hoga (God only blesses them with children, who have good luck. I will still be okay, how will you be cured of your illness)?".

In another of her Instagram stories, Chahatt explained the reason of quitting the photo-sharing app. She wrote, "No, I am not running away, just that I'll be busy with work, for a few days. Yes, my team will keep posting pics, not me. Par story par kuch logon ko muh tod jawaab dena bohot zaroori tha (But it was necessary to give it back to some people),” she wrote.

Earlier, the television actress had called the term 'Single Mother' as insulting. Speaking about her wish to settle down again, she said, "Of course, I want to settle down again. I would say that family is my priority and I have done my bit of my work. I have achieved success a few times that I wanted. I am doing well in my life, touchwood."

She added, "Right now, by God's grace, I have everything. After a while, I would like to settle down with a good life partner and not think about anyone or anybody." And as stated above, she also shed light on being a single mother and said, "It is a very insulting term, and I realised this much later. There is a term called Milf which these guys, doggers use for women who are elder to them, married, single parent, single mom, divorced and they think people like them are good to have fun with. This is a hard-hitting fact of our society which I just discovered a few days back and I was shattered when I came to know this. This is what happens when she steps out of her marriage."

She was recently in news when she and Mika Singh shocked and surprised a lot of people when they took to their respective social media accounts to announce to the world they are quarantined together. You all must have seen that post where the actress even used the hashtag #QuarantineLove to express her feelings for the singer. However, she issued a clarification later.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news