Kuldeep Yadav: Yuzvendra Chahal and I haven't ousted Ashwin, Jadeja; just grabbed opportunities

India spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav (right)

"We haven't ousted anyone but made use of opportunities that we got," was how young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav responded when asked if Yuzvendra Chahal and his performances have shut the ODI door on veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The wrist spinner duo of Chahal and Kuldeep have been a regular feature in India's ODI format, confining finger spinner Ashwin to the sidelines and relegating Ravindra Jadeja as the third specialist spinner. "No, no, not at all. We haven't ousted anyone. It's just that we have got the opportunities and we did well.



R Ashwin and R Jadeja

They [Ashwin and Jadeja] have always been doing well for India. In Test matches, Ash [Ashwin] and Jaddu bhai [Jadeja] are still playing," Kuldeep said on the eve of the second ODI.

Since it was a leading question, Kuldeep made extra effort to make it clear that there "And we learn a lot from them. They have a lot of experience. When I am in the Test squad, I learn a lot from them. Whenever we got an opportunity, for me and Chahal, we have performed for the team and that helped the team to win, so happy about it," Kuldeep added.

In the first game, Kuldeep bowled well and got two wickets while Jadeja despite going wicketless was very economical. Kuldeep is happy that all spinners are bowling well. "Me, Yuzi and Jaddu bhai are playing well so there's nothing much to worry about," added Kuldeep.

