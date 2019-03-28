Cheating mom busted after DNA test reveals her twins have different dads

hatke

Representational image

A cheating mother was exposed when a DNA test reports revealed her twins had different fathers. The woman who hails from Xiamen, China had requested a paternity test with her partner so they could formally register their twin boys on the city's household record. But instead, they received a shock when the DNA test results reportedly showed that one of the boys did not belong to her partner.

According to Mirror.co.uk, the woman's partner was already suspicious as to how his twins did not look alike. They both have different eyes and nose which made them look completely different, unlike normal twins. However, he never ever considered the possibility that he was not their father, reports added.

The DNA test reports by the Fujian Zhengtai Judicial Authentication Center in China Fujian Province, shook the couple with the husband doubting his wife for cheating on him and the wife allegedly accusing him of tampering the results. However, the woman finally admitted to cheating on her husband by having a one-night stand with another man. The doctor explained that 'super-fecundation means the woman had slept with her lover within a few hours or days of first being impregnated by her husband during the same fertility bracket. They're fraternal twins, which makes them an uncommon and rare case.

