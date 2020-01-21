Check out! Fatima Sana Shaikh trying to be 'Saxy' from the sets of Ludo

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies. Fatima is often referred to as the director's favourite and has always moulded herself into any character that she has played. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share some sneak peeks as she shooting for her upcoming film Ludo, the actress took to social media and shared a few still from the movie.

Fatima shared the pictures with the caption,"#ludoTrying to be saxy in a nightie and a helmet. @kerry_monteen"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) onJan 19, 2020 at 3:50am PST

Ludo has generated immense curiosity ever since Rajkummar Rao gave a glimpse of his character by sharing two new looks from the film on the new year's eve. What surprised us was his drastic character transformation. In the first one, he cross-dresses and looks absolutely unrecognisable as a woman, while in the second one he is seen sporting a retro look while posing on a bike.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also has Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on April 24, 2020.

With Ludo and Bhoot Police, another film is added to Fatima's kitty and is titled Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The actress now has three releases and a very busy 2020.

