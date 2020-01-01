Rajkummar Rao's two different looks from Anurag Basu's Ludo will leave you surprised

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rajkummar Rao has been impressing us all with his acting skills ever since he made his Bollywood debut in 2010. After receiving acclaim with Stree in 2018, Rajkummar had a mixed year in 2019. While he managed to impress the critics and audience with his acting in three of his 2019 films - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Judgementall Hai Kya and Made in China, none of them proved to be a hit.

But 2020 seems to be a lot different for him. The actor is now gearing up for his next movie Ludo, which is a multi-starrer directed by Anurag Basu. On the first day of this year, the Newton actor gave a glimpse of his character by sharing two new looks from the film. What surprised us was his drastic character transformation. In the first one, he cross-dresses and looks absolutely unrecognisable as a woman, while in the second one he is seen sporting a retro look while posing on a bike. Take a look:

We recently saw Ayushmann Khurrana tickling our funny bone by dressing up as a lady in Dream Girl. So will there be any similarity between the two characters? It seems Rajkummar Rao has a lot of surprises in store for us.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also has Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on April 24, 2020.

Apart from Ludo, Rajkummar will also be seen opposite Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger, alongside Janhvi Kapoor in RoohiAfza and with Nushrat Bharucha in Chhalaang.

