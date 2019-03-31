Chef Vikas Khanna visits the sets of Patiala Babes amid Baisakhi celebrations

television

Chef Vikas Khanna made an appearance on Patiala Babes and judged a cooking competition on it

A still from Patiala Babes

Patiala Babes on Sony Entertainment Television beautifully depicts the unbreakable bond between a mother and daughter. Michelin starred chef Vikas Khanna recently made an appearance on the sets of the show during his search of different flavours of India, and landed in a Baisakhi carnival in Patiala. Mini, aka Ashnoor Kaur, convinced her babes Babita, aka Paridhi Sharma, to participate in the competition judged by Vikas Khanna.

While Babita was nervous and excited at the same time to be a part of this competition, she ends up winning it. She puts all her efforts and applies tricks shared by her mother and grandmother and makes extremely delicious aloo tikkis.

No other dish in the competition could stand against those tikkis and Babita takes home the winning credits. Babita also lands herself an opportunity to host Chef Vikas Khanna at her home. After her win, Babita and Mini are personally congratulated by Chef Vikas Khanna.

