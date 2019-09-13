Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegal AIADMK hoarding falls on her

Illegal political hoardings became a death trap for a 22-year-old techie as one belonging to the AIADMK erected on the road divider came loose and fell on her while she rode her two-wheeler in Chennai on Thursday. The incident happened at Palliakarani where deceased, identified as Subhasri Ravi fell on the middle of the road with her scooter veering off due to the impact on the hoarding falling on her and was run over by a tanker lorry that was approaching from behind, media reports said.

She was brought to a general hospital in Chromepet, where she was declared dead on arrival. Eyewitnesses were quoted in a report by The News Minute sayingthat the driver of the tanker lorry had applied brakes but ended up hit the girl.

On learning about this incident, the Madras High Court reportedly slammed the government for its failures for implementing orders regarding the illegal political hoardings. The court has in the past issued multiple orders to political against the erecting hoardings and banners on the roads. According to the rules, hoardings can be erected after sorting permission from the police and two weeks prior to placing it. Moreover, the letter granting permission should be displayed on them. However, the high court’s order does not allow to flex banner on living persons to be erected on the road.

DMK president MK Stalin tweeted on this issue, warning his party against erecting banners and those violating will be severely prosecuted.

Ravi was reportedly returning home from work when this incident happened. The police have registered a case against the tanker lorry driver, identified as Manoj, who hails from Bihar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rash driving and causing death by negligence. The hoarding was reportedly put up by S Jayagopal, former AIADMK Councillor, announcing his son’s wedding. It was said to be a high-profile wedding that saw Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam among the attendees. According to the report, no case has been filed against him so far.

