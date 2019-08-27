Soldier shoots army officer over punishment for 'lethargic attitude'

crime

An army officer was shot dead at Pallavaram barrack by a rifleman, who later killed himself for allegedly being punished for "lethargic attitude in duty", police said

In a shocking incident, a rifleman shot an army officer shot dead on Tuesday at Pallavaram barrack in Chennai and then later killed himself for allegedly being punished for "lethargic attitude in duty", police informed. A senior official stated that the incident took place at around 3 am on Tuesday. According to news agency, PTI, the rifleman committed suicide by shooting himself, he added."We suspect that the rifleman was emotionally worked up after the Havildar punished him for his lethargic attitude in duty," the officer told PTI. Defense sources stated the matter is under investigation.

In another incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Kapoor committed suicide by shooting himself with the revolver of his gunman at his official residence. Kapoor shot himself with the service revolver of his gunman by putting the barrel in his mouth and pressing the trigger. The bullet exited from the other side of the head. The ballistic and forensic science laboratory experts were called to collect fingerprints, gun powder on the hand of deceased, which will be matched with an empty cartridge and other bullets found in the chambers of a revolver. In a suicide note, written in English, the DCP said, "I am doing this due to Abdul and Malik. They were blackmailing me and are responsible for my death.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of blackmailing and abetment of suicide against both the accused on the basis of the suicide note and a written complaint was also given by deceased's wife," Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police told IANS. As per the FIR, Kapoor was being blackmailed by Shaheed and Malik by threatening him to implicate in a false case. "With profound grief, we inform you that DCP NIT Vikram Kapoor on Wednesday morning committed suicide at his residence. We are investigating the reasons behind his suicide," the Faridabad Police said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI, IANS

