Chhapaak: Vikrant Massey opens up about working with Deepika Padukone

Vikrant Massey will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak. Padukone is essaying the character of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone.

Deepika Padukone is all set to essay the character of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal in her next, which is titled, Chhapaak. The film is spearheaded by Raazi director, Meghna Gulzar. Vikrant Massey will also be seen alongside Deepika in this film. Massey is playing a social activist and Deepika's partner, Alok Pandit in this Meghna Gulzar directorial. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor has spoken about his experience working with Deepika and many other aspects of this film.

Talking about his character, Vikrant Massey told the tabloid, "Alok has been working with acid attack survivors for a while now and has been through the entire struggle with Laxmi. The film will showcase interesting dynamics between the two.”

Vikrant has been training for this character since last two months and is excited to start the film's shoot from March 29. He also revealed that the character demands him to gain eight kilos extra and therefore, he has been binge-eating. "As the shoot progresses, I will have to load up another three so I have been binging on anything and everything, from sweets and saturated fats to junk food,” reveals the actor. Not just this, he has also grown a heavy beard for the same.

Vikrant, who has earlier worked with Ranveer Singh in Lootera and many other prominent films, also shared his experience of working with Deepika Padukone. To which, he affirmed, "Working with an actress of her calibre is not just an opportunity but also a huge responsibility. I’m both nervous and excited.”

He also confessed that through this tale of trial and triumph, the audience will see Deepika in a new light and will resonate with the world.

On the other hand, Massey turns 32 on April 3, when quizzed about his birthday plans by the publication, he said that this film is his primary responsibility, birthday is secondary.

The film releases on January 10, 2020.

