Published: Jun 05, 2019, 07:15 IST | The Guide Team

Chill out

An eatery in Khar is introducing the city to bingsu, a Korean dessert, comprising ice shavings, sweetened condensed milk, chocolate and fruits. The menu offers a range of bingsu flavours like belgian chocolate, oreo, raw mango and matcha. They even have flavours like kala-khatta and paan to please the Indian palate.

AT Ice Frost Dessert Cafe, off Carter Road, Khar West.
ON June 7, 11 am to 12 am
CALL 82918 93572
Cost Rs 200 for two

