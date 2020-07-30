China daily infections jump to 101; Hong Kong warns of massive community outbreak

Pilgrims, donning masks, circumambulate around the Kaaba at the centre of the Grand Mosque in Mecca at the start of a historically unique and scaled-down hajj on Wednesday. Rather than standing and praying shoulder-to-shoulder, pilgrims this year are standing apart and moving in small groups of 20 to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus. Pic/AFP

China reported 101 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest number in weeks, as the country continues to battle an outbreak in Xinjiang. While Xinjiang accounted for 89 of the new cases, eight were reported in Liaoning, one in Beijing and three were brought from outside the country by returning Chinese citizens.

China's death toll from COVID-19 remains at 4,634 among 84,060 registered cases. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, leader Carrie Lam warned that the city is "on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak", reported BBC. From Wednesday, dining out is not allowed and masks have become mandatory. Hong Kong was reporting fewer than 10 cases until about a month ago, but for the past many days, it has been reporting over 100 cases daily.

8 new cases in Vietnam

Vietnam's Da Nang city on Wednesday reported eight more cases, taking the latest outbreak's total tally to 30. "The outbreak this time has a high risk of spreading to other big cities and provinces around Da Nang," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. State media also reported suspected cases in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

As Japan battles a surge in cases, some areas may be running out of isolation facilities to monitor infected people. The health ministry reported 981 new cases on Tuesday and three more deaths from COVID-19, raising the cumulative toll to 1,000 people.

South Korea reported 48 additional cases, maintaining an uptick in new infections. On Wednesday, the additional figures took the country's total to 14,251 with 300 deaths.

295 new cases in Australia

Australia's Victoria state recorded its lowest daily cases at 295 in nine days while the state premier expressed hope it was the start of a downward trend.

New Zealand's government says it will rush through new laws to allow some people to be charged for their border quarantine costs. Under the new law, adults who leave or enter the country for short holidays or business trips will be required to pay about $2,100 toward their quarantine costs. But there will be many exceptions to the new fees, and officials acknowledge it will affect less than 10 per cent of travellers.

UK inks deal for 60 million vaccine doses

The British government has signed a deal with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year. Britain's GSK and France's Sanofi have the largest vaccine manufacturing capability in the world. Human clinical studies of the vaccine will begin in September followed by a phase 3 study in December.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever