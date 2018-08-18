Chinese bombers 'training for strikes' on US, allies in Pacific

international

Pentagon's annual report warns of Chinese military ambitions in the Pacific

China has set a goal of fielding a world-class military by 2050. Pic/AP

Chinese bombers are likely training for strikes against US and allied targets in the Pacific, according to a new Pentagon report that also details how Beijing is transforming its ground forces to "fight and win."

The annual report to Congress, released Thursday, highlights China's growing military, economic and diplomatic clout and how Beijing is leveraging this to rapidly build its international footprint and establish regional dominance.

In the case of China's air power, the report states that Chinese bombers are developing capabilities to hit targets as far from China as possible. "Over the last three years, the PLA [People's Liberation Army] has rapidly expanded its overwater bomber operating areas, gaining experience in critical maritime regions and likely training for strikes against US and allied targets," the document states, noting how China is pushing its operations out into the Pacific.

In August 2017, six Chinese H-6K bombers flew through the Miyako Strait in the southwest of the Japanese islands, and then for the first time turned north to fly east of Okinawa, where 47,000 US troops are based.

The PLA may demonstrate the "capability to strike US and allied forces and military bases in the western Pacific Ocean," the report says. China is engaged in a decades-long build-up and modernisation of its once-backward armed forces.

'Revoke my security clearance, too'

William McRaven, commander of the US Navy SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden, has condemned Donald Trump for revoking the security clearance of former CIA chief John Brennan and asked that his be withdrawn as well. The decorated retired Navy admiral defended Brennan as "one of the finest public servants I have ever known".

Trump's military parade postponed

A military parade ordered by Donald Trump for later this year has been postponed until at least 2019, a defence official has said, following reports the cost had soared to over $90 million. When the White House in February announced Trump's desire to hold a parade in Washington, the budget director said it would cost between $10 million and $30 million. But a US official said yesterday the planning estimate had now gone as high as $92 million, though no final figure has been reached.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever