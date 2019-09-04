Chinmayanand case: Evidence intact, says law student's father

Father of the law student, who accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, told IANS that his daughter has kept all evidence against the BJP leader in safe custody in different locations. He said that the evidence will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) once investigation begins.

The Supreme Court ordered an SIT probe into the allegations of sexual harassment and kidnapping made by the girl against Chinmayanand. On Tuesday evening, the Uttar Pradesh government set up the SIT under Inspector General of Police (Public Grievance) Naveen Arora and he will be assisted by Bharti Singh, IPS.

Arora will reportedly have freedom to select other officials in his team to probe the allegations levelled against the BJP leader by the law student, along with FIRs registered in Shahjahanpur in this case. Meanwhile, Chinmayanand's lawyer Om Singh maintained his client’s innocence and was being framed. "The allegations will not hold water in court," he said.

Also Read: Chinmayanand case: Delhi cops to bring law student's parents to national capital

Meanwhile, the Shahjahanpur police have said they could not find Chinmayanand at any of his ashrams in Haridwar and Dehradun. Following the Supreme Court’s order, the law student will stay in Delhi till September 12, while her parents are expected to return to Shahjahanpur under security of Delhi Police, after appearing in the apex court on Wednesday, IANS reported.

The 23-year-old law student had reportedly posted a video on Facebook on August 24 in which she made an allegation that the former Union minister had sexually exploited many girls, including herself, and that she possessed proof of her allegations, after which she had gone missing.

Her father then filed an FIR against the BJP leader under IPC Sections 364 (abduction) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The law student was traced to Rajasthan's Dausa district on August 30.

The Supreme Court then ordered a UP Police team to accompany her from a hotel near Mehndipur Balaji temple in Dausa and produce her in the Supreme Court the same day.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates