Chitrangda Singh cuts short Dance India Dance Li'l Masters journey

Chitrangda Singh, who made her debut in television earlier this year as a judge on a popular dance reality show, says she has had to cut her journey on it short due to her other work commitments. "I enjoyed this first time experience of being on a reality show. It was an opportunity to connect with the audiences like I haven't before. But due to my commitments with my upcoming projects, I have had to cut short my journey with DID ('Dance India Dance Li'l Masters')," Chitrangda said in a statement.

"It was an emotional experience seeing the contestants compete against all odds. I would miss the contestants and wish them all my love and best wishes! They rock," she added.

This year, Chitrangda has a line-up of three films, will be seen in Bazaar which stars Saif Ali Khan and Saheb Biwi Gangster 3 with Sanjay DUtt. The actress will be also be seen sizzling in a special number for Bazaar which also stars Saif Ali Khan. Chitrangda Singh's first production, Shaad Ali's Soorma, which was to release on June 29 will now release on July 13. Though the release date was announced last year, they have been forced to change it to avert a clash with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which eyed the same date.

