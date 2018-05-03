Chitrangda Singh's Soorma to now release on July 13

Soorma makers have been forced to change it to avert a clash with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which eyed the same date



Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh's first production, Shaad Ali's Soorma, which was to release on June 29 will now release on July 13. Though the release date was announced last year, they have been forced to change it to avert a clash with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which eyed the same date. She was keen to get on with the promotions. Her wait for it just got longer. Chitrangda, who also features in Baazaar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 will have to remain in actor mode for now.

Chitrangda Singh happily took to her Twitter account to share the release date of her debut film Soorma, as a producer. The film is a biopic of an ace hockey player and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh. Diljit Dosanjh essays the character of Indian Hockey Captain, Sandeep Singh. The actress is very excited about her role as a producer in this film. The Aao Raja girl announced the release date of Soorma.

