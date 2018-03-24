Rahul Shetty: Disha Patani has put amazing efforts in Mundiyan

Teaming up again with Tiger Shroff and this time joining them would be Disha Patani, the song 'Mundiyan' which just released is gaining quite an appreciation for Tiger's dance moves which have been choreographed by Rahul Shetty

Rahul Shetty who last choreographed song 'Beat pe Booty' from the film 'The Flying Jatt' starring Tiger Shroff and Jacquline Fernandez was a landmark of sorts. Now the same team is back and this time in 'Baaghi 2'.

Teaming up again with Tiger Shroff and this time joining them would be Disha Patani, the song 'Mundiyan' which just released is gaining quite an appreciation for Tiger's dance moves which have been choreographed by Rahul Shetty.

There is a story as how Disha was really very excited for her first Bollywood style song, and how she had put in a lot of hard work and rehearsed the song for atleast 4-5 days so she could make her first Bollywood style song memorable for her, and the outcome is great for all of us to see. Disha has performed the song really well, and all her hard work has paid off.

Choreographer Rahul Shetty says "This was Disha's first Bollywood Dance Number and she was kicked about it. We all know that she is an amazing dancer and we also knew that the outcome would be the best. But just to cut out any loopholes we rehearsed the song for 4 to 5 days and it was amazing to see the kind of efforts that she put in. And the result is for all of to see."

