Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger off to Hawaii for honeymoon

hollywood

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family earlier this month.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have jetted off to Hawaii for not only their honeymoon but also to celebrate Pratt's recent 40th birthday which was on June 21. A source close to the couple confirmed to Us Weekly that the two flew to the island for their post-nuptials vacation.

"The couple was celebrating Chris' 40th birthday as well as their recent marriage. The couple wanted something relaxing, and Hawaii is very special to Chris," the source added. The couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family earlier this month. The duo was first seen together over a year ago during Arnold Schwarzenegger's day picnic last summer.

As Pratt turned 40 on Saturday, his wife wished him with an adorable social media post.

Schwarzenegger post included beaming shots of the couple doing all sorts of different activities. From biking, golfing and sitting in a hot tub to a silly selfie of the two doing face masks, the collage showed off the newlywed couple's moments of love from the past when the duo was dating.

"Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy-filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!" the 29-year-old author captioned the post.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates